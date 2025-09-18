Could the Irish Sea host one of the world's first green shipping corridors?

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Holyhead Port / Credit: Phillip Roberts - iStock
Image:

Holyhead Port / Credit: Phillip Roberts - iStock

Feasibility study concludes Dublin-Holyhead ferry route is a leading candidate for pioneering low carbon shipping fuels

The ferry route across the Irish Sea between Dublin Port and the Port of Holyhead could become one of the world's first dedicated green shipping corridors, according to a new feasibility study. The...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Poll: Brits at odds with President Trump's climate rollbacks

Government backs green space innovations

More on Shipping

Government confirms £1.1bn funding boost for green shipping and ports
Shipping

Government confirms £1.1bn funding boost for green shipping and ports

Joint government and industry investment aims to create wave of green jobs in coastal towns around the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 September 2025 • 3 min read
ASA scuttles 'misleading' LNG cruise adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint
Shipping

ASA scuttles 'misleading' LNG cruise adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint

Advertising watchdog upholds complaints against Seascanner and Cruise Circle over adverts for MSC Cruises that promoted the environmental benefits of LNG

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 September 2025 • 6 min read
DP World to increase 'world first' container port carbon inset offer five-fold
Shipping

DP World to increase 'world first' container port carbon inset offer five-fold

Logistics giant and Danish firm to generate additional carbon credits by slashing emissions from the 'last nautical mile' at UK ports

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 August 2025 • 4 min read