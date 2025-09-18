Could the Irish Sea host one of the world's first green shipping corridors?

Feasibility study concludes Dublin-Holyhead ferry route is a leading candidate for pioneering low carbon shipping fuels
The ferry route across the Irish Sea between Dublin Port and the Port of Holyhead could become one of the world's first dedicated green shipping corridors, according to a new feasibility study. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis