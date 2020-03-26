Waitrose
Refill app expands to food on the go
App that shows people where to refill water bottles is being expanded to cover food, groceries, cleaning products, and toiletries
Waitrose removes plastic on bestselling staples
Retailer is to remove wrap from canned vegetables, saving 18 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic a year.
Waitrose to expand 'Unpacked' pilot after 'overwhelmingly positive' response from Oxford shoppers
Refillables concept will be tested in stores in Cheltenham, Abingdon, and Wallingford this year
Waitrose trials refillable, packaging-free products
New green innovations from leading supermarket include dedicated refillable zone, borrow-a-box scheme, and frozen pick and mix
120 UK businesses call on UK government to adopt 2050 net zero target
John Lewis, Waitrose, Arup and Coca-Cola among firms urging the government to follow Committee on Climate Change advice
Waitrose trials "invisible door" to cut retail energy bills
'AirDoor' could cut £1.5bn from the energy bills of British retailers
Waitrose awards £1m to plastic pollution-busting innovations
Plastic-free period products, biorecycling, and installation of water refill sites among projects to secure funding
'Most ambitious targets yet': John Lewis pledges to go net zero emissions by 2050
Company unveils new deep decarbonisation target in line with 1.5C temperature trajectory, including pledge to have a fully zero carbon fleet by 2045
SDG5: Why you can't fight climate change without tackling gender inequality
Empowering women is a sure-fire way of building climate resilience and cutting emissions - so why is it not on every sustainability manager's radar?
Waitrose launches £1m grant fund to fight plastic pollution
Plan Plastic: The Million Pound Challenge will use cash from plastic bag sales to fund innovative plastic-fighting projects
Retailers ready for 'Veganuary' with new plant-based products
With record numbers signing up to go vegan this month Marks & Spencer, Greggs, and Waitrose have unveiled new plant-based ranges
Third of Britons have stopped or reduced eating meat - report
Figures from Waitrose suggest animal welfare, environmental and health concerns driving sea change in UK diet
Waitrose low emission gas trucks to refuel at new biomethane station
58 state-of-the-art Waitrose lorries will use CNG Fuels' new renewable biomethane refuelling station in Northampton as part of government-funded study
Government unveils plans for business-backed plastics innovation hub
Unilever and Waitrose amongst corporate names supporting new Marine Plastics Research and Innovation Framework
Waitrose to remove all takeaway disposable coffee cups from stores
Supermarket says it will save more than 52 million cups and over 200 tonnes of plastic waste
Waitrose warns a quarter of Brits are throwing out food every day
Supermarket launches fresh campaign to encourage people to tackle food waste and address the £364 the average household throws out each year
Christmas deliveries go green as major retailers embrace renewable lorry fuel
Waitrose, John Lewis and Argos among the first users of a new biomethane fuel for gas-powered trucks