Wildfarmed launches 'regenerative crumpets' in Waitrose and Ocado

Sustainable farming pioneer unveils crumpets made using 100 per cent regeneratively farmed wheat grown by a network of British farmers
Wildfarmed has launched its first regenerative crumpets in Waitrose stores and online at Ocado, in the latest expansion of the company's growing product range. Made using regeneratively farmed wheat...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis