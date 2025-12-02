'The clock is ticking': Are the wheels coming off UK supermarkets' climate and nature drive?

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

WWF warns that climate impacts and nature loss are threatening food security, as retailers drive towards environmental goals stalls

Escalating climate impacts and a broken food system are heaping pressure on global supply chains and driving up consumer prices. That is according to WWF's fourth What's in Store for the Planet report,...

Stuart Stone
