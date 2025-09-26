Waitrose joins pilot for setting seafood sector's first science-based nature targets

UK retailer joins Danish Pelagic Producers Organisation, Musholm, Orkla Foods Sweden, and Seatopia in bid to set ocean goals validated via the new Science Based Targets Network process
Waitrose, Danish Pelagic Producers Organisation, Musholm, Orkla Foods Sweden, and Seatopia have joined a new pilot project to establish the world's first ocean science-based targets for the seafood sector,...
