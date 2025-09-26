Waitrose joins pilot for setting seafood sector's first science-based nature targets

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK retailer joins Danish Pelagic Producers Organisation, Musholm, Orkla Foods Sweden, and Seatopia in bid to set ocean goals validated via the new Science Based Targets Network process

Waitrose, Danish Pelagic Producers Organisation, Musholm, Orkla Foods Sweden, and Seatopia have joined a new pilot project to establish the world's first ocean science-based targets for the seafood sector,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

BP raises oil and gas outlook in response to AI boom and slowing efficiency gains

Global poll points to growing corporate investment in net zero and nature goals

More on Biodiversity

'Progressing at a surprising pace': TNFD confirms jump in number of corporates embracing nature reporting
Biodiversity

'Progressing at a surprising pace': TNFD confirms jump in number of corporates embracing nature reporting

Over 600 organisations have committed to delivering nature reports in line with guidelines from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 September 2025 • 3 min read
The Wildlife Trusts: Nature being hit by 'frightening pace' of climate change
Biodiversity

The Wildlife Trusts: Nature being hit by 'frightening pace' of climate change

Government urged to overhaul adaptation policy, as campaigners warn UK is 'shockingly underprepared' for level of disruption seen across southern Europe

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 September 2025 • 4 min read
ECIU: UK to miss 2030 tree planting target by an area the size of the Isle of Wight
Biodiversity

ECIU: UK to miss 2030 tree planting target by an area the size of the Isle of Wight

Think tank calls for 'step change' in tree planting efforts after analysis reveals UK fell more than 1,000 hectares short of 2024/25 planting target

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 September 2025 • 2 min read