veganism
What does the veganism tribunal ruling mean for employers?
Ethical veganism is now considered a protected belief in English law, so how vegan-friendly is your workplace?
Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture
Schools and hospitals should offer plant-based dishes to cut emissions, says climate watchdog
CCC report on behaviour change needed to hit net zero goal also calls for a frequent flier levy and scrapping of air miles schemes
Brewdog launches Beyond Meat 'hybrid burger'
New burger features 50 per cent plant-based Beyond Meat mince, and 50 per cent real beef mince
Catering giant Sodexo launches planet-friendly menus worldwide
Sodexo to roll out 40 plant-based recipes using ingredients that support a sustainable food system
Lewis Hamilton revs up new plant-based burger chain
Racing driver says the Neat Burger restaurant chain aims to 'revolutionise the way we view meat-free food'
BusinessGreen puts vegan meat to the test in a plant-based BBQ cook-off
A flurry of plant-based products have hit the UK market claiming to taste as good as real meat, but did they live up to expectations when BusinessGreen put them on the BBQ?
Greggs to produce vegan versions of hit products
Bakery chain which has seen sales soar since the launch of its vegan sausage roll unveils new plan to chase the plant-based pound
Milk-alternatives brand Rebel Kitchen claims 'carbon neutral' status
Company offsets CO2 from entire business supply chain by partnering with two rainforest protection projects in Peru
Review: Is THIS the most realistic plant-based 'chicken' and 'bacon' yet?
BusinessGreen gives its verdict on UK start-up THIS and its attempt to create realistic alternatives to meat from plant-based ingredients
Quorn sales rise as demand for vegan food stays strong
Runaway success of the Greggs' vegan sausage roll propels growth for Quorn
Plastics, palm oil, and veganism: How prepared are consumer goods firms for climate risk?
CDP report shows that actions to capitalise on greener consumer trends can boost revenues while also tackling physical climate risks
Veganuary: 250,000 Brits embrace plant-based pledge
Surge in numbers of consumers ditching meat and dairy products sends demand for vegan food soaring in January
So you went vegan in January - now what?
King's College London's Sophie Medlin argues there no rules to following a plant-based diet
Climate-concerned investors turn heat up on global food giants
Investor coalition worth $6.5tr demands tougher action on greenhouse gas emissions and water usage from likes of McDonalds, Domino's, Burger King, and KFC
Ecotricity green gas secures Vegan Society registration
Green energy supplier receives third party approval to assure customers its biogas is not made using animal by-products
Third of Britons have stopped or reduced eating meat - report
Figures from Waitrose suggest animal welfare, environmental and health concerns driving sea change in UK diet