'Positive change for animals, people, and planet': Survey finds four in five Veganuary participants have changed their diet

Survey of hundreds of thousands people who took part in Veganuary challenge highlights positive impact of adopting vegan diet on health and long-term eating habits
Adopting a vegan diet for one month has been linked to a raft of physical and mental health benefits and a sustained reduction in animal product consumption, according to a study of hundreds of thousands...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.