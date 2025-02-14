Deliciously Ella owner saves vegan food business Allplants from administration

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The Allplants brand and assets are set to be added to Mills' Plants business, after the group fell into administration in November last year

Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills has bought vegan ready-meal business Allplants out of administration, adding it to her vegan food platform Plants as part of the company's push to build a "new, natural,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

E.ON to deploy drones to map energy efficiency of Coventry homes

Pandora celebrates sustainability milestones in time for Valentine's Day

Most read
01

'A statist plan that would cause household bills to skyrocket': Experts slam Reform proposals for 'windfall tax' on renewables

13 February 2025 • 6 min read
02

Study: Solar farms could help boost numbers of birds and wildlife

13 February 2025 • 4 min read
03

Ofgem unveils 'radical' plan to unclog UK grid connection queue for clean power

14 February 2025 • 4 min read
04

IEA: Surge in electricity demand to be met by clean sources through to 2027

14 February 2025 • 4 min read
05

UK investors and pension providers worth £1.2tr back climate stewardship statement

13 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Investment

Deliciously Ella owner saves vegan food business Allplants from administration
Investment

Deliciously Ella owner saves vegan food business Allplants from administration

The Allplants brand and assets are set to be added to Mills' Plants business, after the group fell into administration in November last year

Amber Rolt
clock 14 February 2025 • 3 min read
'Persistent failure': How UK pension funds are exposing savers' money to escalating climate risks
Investment

'Persistent failure': How UK pension funds are exposing savers' money to escalating climate risks

Action from pension funds to phase out investments linked to fossil fuels, deforestation, and land-use change remains badly 'inadequate', warns the Make My Money Matter campaign

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 February 2025 • 7 min read
UK investors and pension providers worth £1.2tr back climate stewardship statement
Investment

UK investors and pension providers worth £1.2tr back climate stewardship statement

The Asset Owner Statement on Climate Stewardship - led by the People’s Pension, Brunel Pension Partnership and Scottish Widows and others - sets out expectations for the sector on tackling the climate crisis

Holly Roach
clock 13 February 2025 • 4 min read