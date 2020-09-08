Trends towards vegan or flexitarian diets only intensified through the coronavirus lockdown, studies suggest

Pizza delivery chain Domino's has become the latest food giant to embrace the trend towards vegan diets this week, announcing the nationwide launch of two vegan pizzas across 1,200 UK stores.

The move follows a successful trial at 46 stores earlier this year, Domino's said, as it confirmed the national roll out of a new vegan margherita and the vegan vegi supreme made with Domino's own vegan cheese alternative.

The firm has also developed a vegan version of its popular Garlic & Herb sauce, it added, so vegan customers can dunk their chunky crusts in the dip.

Domino's has come to the table with a new vegan offering, after Pizza Hut launched a vegan pepperoni alternative for Veganuary at the start of this year and Papa John's launched four vegan versions around the same time, including an American Hot Jackfruit and a Vegan Sausage and Pepperoni.

"Domino's may not be the first, but following fantastic feedback from our recent trial, we're confident ours tastes the best," said Melanie Lowe, legume legend at Domino's.

Trends towards vegan diets - spurred by studies from the world's leading climate bodies cataloguing the huge emissions toll of the meat and dairy industries - are rapidly reshaping British eating habits beyond the pizza oven.

Sales of red meat fell by £185m last year, while sales of meat-free alternatives soared by 18 per cent, to £405m. Studies published this year suggests the trend only intensified through lockdown, as awareness of zoonotic diseases spiked, vindicating predictions that the long-running shift towards more plant-based diets would accelerate throughout 2020.