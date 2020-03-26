VAT
Solar supporters call on Chancellor to abandon VAT hike
VAT on household solar and storage is due to rise from five to 20 per cent on October 1
Advocates of a universal "Carbon Dividend" should beware the limitations of government
Making a carbon dividend model work in practice is harder than you might think, warns Edward Birkett
MPs set to vote on Net Zero law
Motion to approve 2050 net zero target scheduled for Commons vote this afternoon, as campaigners call for government to match VAT policies with climate ambitions
Batteries not included
Labour's Alan Whitehead tries to unpick the logic behind the government's proposals to increase taxes on clean technologies
Throwaway fashion: Retailers should be forced to pay for textile clean-up, say MPs
Government should introduce producer responsibility charges for clothing to pay for collection and recycling systems, MPs conclude following major investigation