Reports: Rachel Reeves mulls plans to cut VAT on energy bills

The Spring Statement and upcoming Spending Review cannot afford to de-prioritise investment in the clean transition, as it is crucial for the government's growth mission, writes Esin Serin from LSE's Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment...

Esin Serin, LSE's Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment 24 March 2025 • 5 min read 24 March 2025 • 5 min read