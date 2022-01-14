Energy bill crisis: Renewables trade body calls for VAT to be scrapped and green levies moved

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) has become the latest body to call on the government to scrap VAT and permanently move green levies from energy bills, arguing these measures will help curb household bills as gas prices soar.

Setting out the measures in a 'six-point plan for tackling the energy cost crisis' published yesterday, the trade body stressed that green levies on energy bills were integral to driving the clean energy transition, but argued the funds needed to underpin clean power contracts and energy efficiency schemes did not necessarily need to be raised through energy bills.

"While the investment the 'green' levies provide has been crucial for driving the energy transition forward and must be protected, we believe that it would be more appropriately sourced from general taxation," said REA CEO Dr Nina Skorupska.

The group also argued that to further ease pressure on households during the gas price crunch, the government should implement a one-year moratorium on VAT on energy bills.

In addition, the REA urged Ministers to expand the eligibility and increase the value of the Warm Homes Discount scheme, which currently offers vulnerable households a one-off reduction of £140 on their winter electricity bill.

Skorupska warned that short term measures like suspending VAT and boosting support schemes needed to be complemented by increased support for schemes that could enable households to reduce their energy use and reliance on fossil fuels in the long-term.

"Suspending VAT and boosting support schemes are relatively short-term measures," she said. "What the government needs to do in parallel is provide a catalyst to better insulate our homes and drive up the installation of domestic renewables and clean technology to protect households from volatile gas prices."

As such, the REA has called on the government to scrap VAT on domestic renewable and clean technologies and establish an "effective" home insulation scheme by Spring 2022.

"We want the financial burden of fossil fuels to be a non-issue within five years - to do that the government must rapidly accelerate the shift to renewables and clean technology," Skorupska said.

The REA has also called on the government to introduce a short-term Commercial Loan Scheme that would help energy suppliers manage elevated wholesale gas prices and spread the additional costs households are facing.

More broadly, the REA stressed that efforts to accelerate the pace of the UK's clean energy transition would help curb the impact of volatile gas prices on household energy bills in the future.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was considering a comment at the time of going to press.

However, the government is under growing pressure to set out how it intends to help energy suppliers and their customers weather the ongoing gas price crisis, which has seen energy costs skyrocket and more than two dozen energy companies go bust.

Yesterday, Ovo - the UK's third biggest supplier of gas and electricity - announced that it planned to make a quarter of its staff redundant, in a bid to cut costs in response to the crisis.

The REA's intervention also comes alongside a letter today to the Prime Minister from leading charities urging the government to respond to soaring energy costs by ramping up investment in energy efficiency upgrades and renewables capacity.