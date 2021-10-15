Energy players call for VAT to be scrapped on green home solutions

The government is facing yet more calls to slash VAT rates on domestic renewable energy and clean technology systems so as to incentivise the uptake of green solutions that can reduce household carbon emissions and shield consumers from volatile gas prices.

In a letter to the government yesterday, nearly 30 companies and organisations from across the energy sector argued steps needed to be taken to bring down the cost of a number of clean technologies, arguing that domestic zero carbon energy systems remained "unaffordable" for many households.

The coalition - which includes the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), EDF, Nissan, and Ovo Energy - called on the government to slash VAT on a range of domestic energy saving materials, including energy storage systems, domestic EV chargers, heat pumps, and solar PV installations.

The letter, which has also been signed by Good Energy, Schneider Electric, Community Energy England, the Electrical Contractors Association, and ChargePoint, warns the combination of high VAT rates and the economic repercussions from the pandemic had a "substantial, negative effect" on the roll out of domestic clean technologies around the UK.

As such, the companies behind the appeal have called on the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to expand the list of 'energy savings materials' (ESMs) that benefit from a reduced five per cent VAT rate to include domestic renewable energy systems and clean technologies.

The companies have also recommended that the ESMs VAT rate be temporarily reduced to zero, a move they predicted would boost the competitiveness of renewables and clean technologies and help drive the post-pandemic recovery. "We believe that with this finite support, the cost of these technologies will rapidly reduce over the coming years," the letter states.

The letter marks the latest in a string of appeals made to the government in recent months calling for a reconfiguration of the tax system to incentivise citizens to purchase technologies that can reduce the carbon footprint of their homes.

Nina Skorupska, CEO at the REA, urged the government to take "immediate action" to make zero carbon energy systems more affordable and protect consumers from rising energy bills. She said the trade association was "incredibly concerned" about rising energy bills in the wake of the recent gas price crisis, which she emphasised had a "large impact on supply chains and businesses".

"It is our belief that one of the best ways to protect consumers from volatile energy prices is to give them the ability to install renewable energy and clean technology systems in their own homes," Skorupska said. "By reducing the dependency on gas and other fossil fuels, consumers should see their energy bills stabilise, as well as being able to contribute to the decarbonisation of the UK's energy system."

Skorupska warned zero carbon energy systems would remain "out of reach" for many citizens unless steps were taken to increase the affordability of a clean technologies.

"That is why the government must remove VAT on domestic renewable energy and clean technologies no matter where they are installed," she said. "This would support the transition to net zero, deliver new jobs and investment and protect consumers from volatile energy prices."

The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

The call came on the same day as a coalition of business groups led by the CBI similarly called on the government to reform business rates to encourage firms to invest in clean technology and energy efficiency upgrades.