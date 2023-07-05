'Growing back and growing green': EV market defies critics, as sales surge continues

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'Growing back and growing green': EV market defies critics, as sales surge continues

Latest data confirms a quarter of cars sold last month had a plug, but industry warns more needs to be done to ensure zero emissions vehicle targets are met

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are continuing to soar, according to the latest industry figures, but concerns remain that further policy measures and infrastructure investment is required if looming...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

New Highly Protected Marine Areas come into force

Row escalates over reports government is to drop climate finance pledge

Most read
01

Octopus Energy smart tariff delivers record weekend pay-out

04 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Green Hydrogen Alliance: Businesses join forces to accelerate rollout of green hydrogen infrastructure

04 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Life lessons from the voluntary carbon market

29 June 2023 • 5 min read
04

'It's right that other countries are catching up': Rishi Sunak defends UK approach to net zero

05 July 2023 • 8 min read
05

'Vicious cycle': Pesticides worsening climate and nature crisis, report warns

05 July 2023 • 3 min read

More on Automotive

Addison Lee acquires low carbon taxi pioneer Green Tomato Cars
Automotive

Addison Lee acquires low carbon taxi pioneer Green Tomato Cars

Addison Lee says acquisition will help its business customers meet their net zero goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 July 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: British Lithium
Automotive

'Key milestone': British Lithium and Imerys to develop UK's first lithium mine

Project expected to produce enough lithium to meet roughly two-thirds of Britain's estimated battery demand

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 30 June 2023 • 3 min read
UK sees 70 per cent rise in EV public charge points
Automotive

UK sees 70 per cent rise in EV public charge points

Fresh figures from Cornwall Insight and Shoosmiths show 'substantial' impact of government efforts to increase charging network

Amber Rolt
clock 30 June 2023 • 3 min read