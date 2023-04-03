Northern Ireland joins rest of UK in zero rating VAT on clean tech

clock • 2 min read
credit: Krzysztof Nahlik
Image:

credit: Krzysztof Nahlik

Tax relief on Energy Saving Materials has been extended to Northern Ireland a year after it was introduced in England, Wales, and Scotland

Homes and businesses in Northern Ireland are set to enjoy cuts to VAT on energy saving materials, including domestic clean technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps, the government confirmed last...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Charlotte Hall

View profile
More from Charlotte Hall

National Infrastructure Commission: Government must 'go big' on infrastructure or miss climate goals

T-pylons: National Grid electrifies first low-carbon pylon project

Most read
01

Study: Heat pumps could slash UK buildings' energy demand by 40 per cent

03 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Must become the norm, not the exception': New coalition to promote re-use of wind turbines

03 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Green Day': Boulevard of Deferred Dreams

31 March 2023 • 7 min read
04

The good, the vague, and the ugly: How has the government responded to Chris Skidmore's Net Zero Review?

03 April 2023 • 13 min read
05

Northern Ireland joins rest of UK in zero rating VAT on clean tech

03 April 2023 • 2 min read

More on Taxation

Credit: Zara Farrar / HM Treasury
Taxation

Budget 2023: Green announcements at a glance

From carbon capture and nuclear funding to Investment Zones and plans for a new Net Zero Strategy - here is our all-you-need-to-know green business guide to the Spring Budget 2023

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 March 2023 • 9 min read
Credit: Gridserve
Taxation

Chancellor urged to scrap EV 'pavement tax', boost energy efficiency spending

Jeremy Hunt faces fresh call to cut VAT on public EV chargers and pull forward £6bn energy efficiency programme

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 March 2023 • 5 min read