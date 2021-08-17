Citizen jury finds strong public backing for greener UK tax and VAT regime

Reforming the tax system and VAT to incentivise greener products, processes and services would be likely to command strong backing from the UK public, findings from public surveys and a citizen's jury exercise carried out by Green Alliance and strategy consultancy BritainThinks suggest.

Green Alliance, which has long campaigned for an overhaul of VAT to help accelerate the drive towards a greener economy, said the research findings released today provided added impetus for the UK to use its new-found regulatory freedom outside the EU to better align the tax system with its climate and environmental goals.

At present new build homes pay zero VAT, yet renovation of homes - a more environmentally-friendly option - incurs the standard 20 per cent rate tax, as do energy saving materials used to carry out such renovations, as well repairs of products such as smartphones and washing machines.

The think tank said such "environmental perversities" in the UK tax system discouraged energy efficiency improvements and repair works, instead favouring less efficient materials and a throwaway culture of consumerism.

But, working with BritainThinks, it carried out a representative poll of over 2,000 UK adults carried out earlier this year which found that around six in 10 people supported changes to the tax and VAT system to make environmentally damaging behaviours more expensive, and greener actions less expensive, with just one in 10 opposed. Survey respondents also broadly backed greener a VAT, as well as taxes on carbon and material use, according to Green Alliance.

Moreover, the two organisations today released the results of a citizens' jury exercise, which saw a group of 18 people from across the UK ranging in age from 19 to 81 take part in deliberative discussions online over three weeks in May on the topic of green taxes and VAT.

The jurors discussed five potential tax and VAT changes, including greener VAT, a carbon tax on consumption, road pricing, a carbon tax on producers, and material taxes which could be directed at either businesses or the public, Green Alliance said.

Particularly strong backing was shown for the use of VAT to spur greener behaviour change, products and services, although there was also significant support for using the tax system to achieve net zero emissions, boost the economy and improve people's health, the organisations said.

Many jurors felt that the revenues from taxes and VAT on environmentally damaging behaviours and products should also be ringfenced for green projects, and that taxes should be fair and avoid falling disproportionately on low income groups - particularly with regards to food and energy - according to a report on the research releaed today.

Previously, EU VAT rules would have restricted the UK's ability to reform its tax rules, but since Brexit was finalised earlier this year, the government now holds an opportunity to reform the tax regime to help boost the green economy and jobs post-pandemic, said Libby Peake, head of resource policy at Green Alliance.

"People want to do the right thing to protect the environment from catastrophic climate change, but too often struggle to know what to do," she explained. "Greening VAT would be an easy first step towards creating a financial system that encourages everyone to live greener and save money doing it. From helping people to afford energy efficiency measures to cutting the cost of getting your smartphone fixed, this popular, fair and simple change to VAT would help the public to do their bit."

The research comes as the Treasury gears up to unleash its long-awaited Net Zero Review in addition to another comprehensive Spending Review in the autumn, amid growing pressure on the government to back up its net zero agenda with ambitious funding and tax reforms.

The Treasury has faced criticism over its support for the green economy and the net zero transition, with WWF last week claiming its most recent Budget only included £145m support for green policies and projects, just a fraction of the £40bn set out for policies the conservation group said threatened to drive up greenhouse gas emissions, such as the extension of the fuel duty freeze.

Meanwhile, frequent media reports have emerged in recent weeks of a possible schism between the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, with the latter reportedly seeking to rein in some of the more ambitious green spending and policies advocated by Number 10, such as an expanded scrappage scheme for home boilers.

Responding to Green Alliance's research today, a spokesperson for the Treasury claimed the UK was "leading the way on fighting climate change", touting the PM's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution launched last year.

"We are supporting lower income households to make the transition to net zero - as a result of government policy, energy bills are lower today than they were in 2010," the Treasury added in a statement.