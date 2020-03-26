UNFCCC
Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
COP26: Labour hints it would replace Claire Perry O'Neill as UN Climate Summit President
EXCLUSIVE: Claire Perry O'Neill likely to be replaced as COP26 President under a Labour or Lib Dem government
UN confirms COP25 relocated to Madrid
UNFCCC announces key summit will take place in Madrid next month, after Chile withdrew as host
Reports: Spain offers to step in to host COP25 following Chile withdrawal
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announces Spain has offered to host the crucial UN Climate Summit in Madrid across the same dates as previously scheduled
COP25: Chile cancels UN climate summit amid wave of civil unrest
Crucial international climate negotiations left hanging in the balance after Chile's President announces country will no longer host December summit
Confirmed: UK and Italy to host crucial COP26 UN climate summit
Summit - tipped as the most important since 2015 - will see thousands of climate diplomats flock to Glasgow
Brazil reverses decision to cancel Latin American climate week
Government backtracks under pressure from mayor of host city, who is a political friend of president Jair Bolsonaro
New guidelines, old loopholes as world's carbon accounting is overhauled
A mammoth scientific review of greenhouse gas monitoring methods does not address flaws around bioenergy use, according to campaigners
UK and Italy bid for 2020 climate talks, amid political uncertainty for both
Both countries face potential general elections and economic problems before the crucial COP26 meeting and the UK may still be in a Brexit imbroglio
Leaked: Draft UN declaration to 'ensure decent future' for fossil fuel workers
Proposal by Polish climate presidency calls for a programme to monitor national efforts to protect communities impacted by climate action
Poland's plan to leave its mark on UN climate talks
Declarations on forests, electric vehicles and the impact of climate action on coal workers will be a central legacy of this year's talks in Katowice
Could the private sector help unpick the climate finance deadlock?
Global climate talks are once again stumbling over the issue of finance - could the private sector help restore progress, asks AECOM's Robert Spencer
'It's time to get off the path of suicidal emissions': World fires starting pistol on next wave of climate action
From the UN Secretary General and the global business elite to city Mayors and school children, calls are growing for a bolder approach to decarbonisation
'Everyone was frustrated': US-China stand-off holds up climate talks
A week of climate negotiations in Bangkok proceeded unevenly, as old fights about the firewall between rich and poor countries resurfaced
Global Briefing: A weekend of protests planned as climate talks continue
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Carbon trading rules meet socialist sticking point
Progress on market rules for climate credits faces 'a giant sticking point' as Venezuela and others push for similar progress on 'non-market' tools in Bangkok
'Use it or lose it': Climate action could deliver $26tr economic boost
New research predicts efforts to stop dangerous climate change could create 65 million new green jobs and prevent 700,000 premature deaths
Espinosa: Urgent action needed to avoid 'catastrophic' climate change
As UN climate negotiators gather in Bangkok, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa calls on governments to urgently step up efforts to meet Paris Agreement goals
UN to fight for future of carbon offset scheme
Amid calls for the Clean Development Mechanism to be axed, the UN climate chief has weighed in on its behalf
20 reasons the UN's carbon offset video was a terrible idea
'Breathe easy'? Really? Is that what you want to go with?
'There is no time to delay': UN report calls for bolder climate action
Annual report from UN climate change secretariat declares time is running out to hold to the targets secured in Paris
'We can't manage what we don't measure': Companies urged to disclose climate impact
California Governor Jerry Brown leads chorus of voices calling for universal reporting system for climate risk
What's changed? A year on from Trump's Paris exit
Last year's shock announcement from the US president made headlines around the world, but has the US withdrawal put a pin in climate ambitions?
Eyes on ministers to intervene as UN climate talks get mired in old battles
As negotiations in Bonn result in minimal progress on rules for the Paris Agreement, delegates look to political leaders to break the deadlock