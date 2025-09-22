'A world aligning with the Paris Agreement': UN touts 'new era of climate action'

UN climate chief Simon Stiell urges governments and businesses to accelerate global clean tech boom and better promote the benefits of decarbonisation
UN climate chief Simon Stiell has today called on governments and businesses to unlock the next phase of global climate action by embedding clean technologies across the "real economy" and better promoting...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis