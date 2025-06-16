'This process matters': UN climate chief kicks off Bonn Climate Talks

Climate adaptation, national action plans, finance roadmaps, and budget concerns top the agenda, as latest negotiations aim to lay groundwork for crucial COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil this autumn
The latest round of international climate negotiations has kicked off in Bonn, Germany this morning, with diplomats from around the world tasked with laying the groundwork for an ambitious new agreement...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis