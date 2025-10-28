How national climate pledges may - or may not - cut global emissions 10 per cent by 2035

A failure of most countries to submit new national climate plans ahead of COP30 has left the UN struggling to calculate the likely trajectory for global greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade
New national climate plans and net zero commitments made by governments over the past two years are likely to see global greenhouse gas emissions fall by 2035, but the world remains badly off track to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis