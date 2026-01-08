President Trump confirms US is to quit UNFCCC and IPCC

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

White House instructs government to exit a raft of key international climate and environmental bodies, sparking fierce criticism of President's contempt for multilateralism

President Trump was yesterday accused of "a short-sighted, embarrassing, and foolish" decision by political opponents and environmental campaigners, after he announced the US would formally withdraw from...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Oil prices fall as President Trump vows to take control of Venezuelan oil revenues

Voluntary carbon credit market builds momentum, as focus shifts to 'higher-quality credits'

More on Politics

The battle between petro-states and electro-states over the energy transition is on: Here's what to watch for in 2026
Politics

The battle between petro-states and electro-states over the energy transition is on: Here's what to watch for in 2026

While wind and solar energy led in investments globally, liquefied natural gas is also booming - Germany's former climate envoy Jennifer Morgan offers hew view of what's coming and the countries to watch

Jennifer Morgan, Tufts University﻿
clock 08 January 2026 • 6 min read
President Trump confirms US is to quit UNFCCC and IPCC
Politics

President Trump confirms US is to quit UNFCCC and IPCC

White House instructs government to exit a raft of key international climate and environmental bodies, sparking fierce criticism of President's contempt for multilateralism

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 January 2026 • 4 min read
Host of green business leaders and campaigners recognised in New Year Honours List
Politics

Host of green business leaders and campaigners recognised in New Year Honours List

Recipients of honours include the CCC's Piers Forster, Nation Trust director general Hilary McGrady, and former National Grid boss John Pettigrew

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 December 2025 • 2 min read