UN Climate Chief: Climate action is 'really about growth'

Simon Stiell urges governments to deliver bold national climate action plans that can provide "an antidote to economic uncertainty"
A new wave of ambitious climate policies can help ease trade tensions, boost investment, and act as "an antidote to economic uncertainty", according to UN climate chief Simon Stiell. Speaking today...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis