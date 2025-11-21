First international conference focused on transitioning away from fossil fuels to be held in Colombia next year, as key players slam COP30 draft text that fails to reference fossil fuels
More than two dozen countries have backed plans to hold a new international summit focused on the transition away from fossil fuels next year, as pressure mounts on the COP30 Presidency to deliver an agreement...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis