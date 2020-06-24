UNEP
Accor joins new Global Tourism Plastics Initiative with fresh wave of waste-reduction pledges
Accor is to rollout a series of solutions to replace single-use plastic, including shampoo dispensers, water filtration taps, and reusable dishes
UNEP: Paris Agreement will fail without deep CO2 cuts before 2030
UNEP warns 1.5C global warming target could be out of reach by 2030 unless nations urgently step up climate action
'Deeply irresponsible': Fossil fuel production set to far exceed climate thresholds, report warns
Research led by UN Environment Programme calls for end to coal, oil, and gas subsidy support and increase in climate policy ambition
'Everybody wins in the long term': 130 banks worth $47tr to align with Paris Agreement
More than 130 major banks holding assets of $47tr pledge to align strategies with the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals
Inger Andersen officially sworn in as UN Environment Programme chief
Andersen takes up the role following Erik Solheim's resignation last year
New online data portal gathers forces to combat e-waste
New portal from the Global E-Waste Statistics Partnership visualises data on the amount of e-waste generated and treated by country and by region
Reports: UN Environment set to choose new chief to replace Erik Solheim
Solheim, who quit last year, suggests Inger Andersen from the International Union for Conservation of Nature is in pole position to take over at UNEP
UN environment chief resigns after frequent flying revelations
Erik Solheim quits after Guardian reveals excess travel and rule breaking which led to withholding of funds
Sustainable world, solid business
UN Environment's Erik Solheim reflects on how to reframe corporate social responsibility and the importance of the SDGs for the business community
Global action on plastic surges, but is change coming fast enough?
UN dedicates World Environment Day to global plastic fight, as environment chief Erik Solheim warns of a 'plastic calamity'
This UN guide aims to make it simpler for banks to talk about climate risks
The UN and 16 leading banks have teamed up to produce a major guide on how to follow the TCFD's recommendations on climate risk reporting
Solar domination: 2017 renewables investment trends at-a-glance
Major UN-backed report reveals key trends in green energy investment, from the runaway success of solar power to China's continued market dominance
Emissions Gap: World falling short of Paris goals, but clean tech could 'bridge the gap'
UN report confirms Paris Agreement pledges will deliver only a third of the emissions cuts needed to avoid worst impacts of climate change
UNEP: World must ratchet up climate ambition to close emissions gap
National climate pledges must cut a further 25 per cent off 2030 emissions to hit two-degree targets, major UN Environment report concludes
Treasury promises green finance is a 'top priority' despite Brexit
City Minister and Economic Secretary to the Treasury Simon Kirby says he sees UK as global leader in green bonds market
Can a global reporting framework help tackle food waste?
First ever global Food Waste and Loss Standard aims to harmonise measuring and reporting of private sector food waste
Ban Ki-moon nominates Erik Solheim as new UNEP chief
Former Norwegian Environment Minister in line to take over from out-going UNEP chief Achim Steiner
Green bond best practice guide released for public sector
New guide from the Climate Bonds Initiative and UNEP to help governments boost private sector climate finance
UN: "Quiet revolution" underway in integrating sustainability into financial systems
UNEP report details how green economic concepts are increasingly being embraced by mainstream economics
UN: Businesses 'can help win fight against climate change'
Report outlines how carbon cutting efforts by 'non-state actors' could equate to about a third of emissions savings promised by countries
UN: $19bn 'tsunami' of e-waste must be tackled
As much as 90 per cent of world's electronic waste is being illegally traded or dumped, UN Environment Programme warns
Global clean energy investment soars 17 per cent in 2014
Total of $270bn invested last year ends two years of decline, with global spread of investment tipped to spur further growth in 2015
Global clean energy investment: In numbers
The figures green business leaders need to know from the latest edition of the annual industry snapshot
Insurers demand urgent action to reduce risk from natural disasters
Leading companies sign declaration outlining $190bn annual bill for natural disasters over the past decade