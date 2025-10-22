UNEP: Vast majority of methane 'super-emitter' alerts still going unanswered

The number of methane alerts that trigger a response has risen 10-fold, but nearly 90 per cent of warnings are still going ignored, according to a new UN report
Government and industry responses to the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) methane "super-emitter" satellite alerts may have increased from one to 12 per cent over the past year, but the vast majority...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis