James Murray
6 min read
Latest official analysis of national climate pledges delivers only marginal reduction in projected temperature increases that are set to far exceed 2C goal

The failure of governments and businesses to curb global greenhouse gas emissions means temperature increases are now all but certain to exceed the 1.5C threshold established by the Paris Agreement...

James Murray
James Murray

Climate change

'Emissions Gap': UN admits world will exceed 1.5C goal, 'very likely within the next decade'

Latest official analysis of national climate pledges delivers only marginal reduction in projected temperature increases that are set to far exceed 2C goal

04 November 2025 • 6 min read
