UNEP: Annual global investment in forests needs to triple to $300bn by 2030

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Tropical forests provide huge range of vital services on which humanity depends, yet conservation funding shortfalls are set to reach over $200bn a year by the end of the decade

Annual global investment in forests needs to more than triple in the next five years and grow six-fold by 2050, if the severely-threatened natural ecosystems that provide a huge range of vital environmental...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

More on Investment

Tropical forests provide huge range of vital services on which humanity depends, yet conservation funding shortfalls currently stands at $216bn a year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 October 2025 • 4 min read
Lidl GB to plough £30bn into British food and farming over next five years
Investment

Lidl GB to plough £30bn into British food and farming over next five years

Discounter doubles food and farming funding pledge in bid to enhance climate resilience and promote more sustainable farming practices

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 October 2025 • 2 min read
Over half of National Wealth Fund investment allocated to clean energy projects
Investment

Over half of National Wealth Fund investment allocated to clean energy projects

NWF's annual impact report confirms that for every £1m invested, fund is helping to avoid 6,900 tonnes of CO2 equivalent

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 October 2025 • 3 min read