UNEP: Annual global investment in forests needs to triple to $300bn by 2030

Tropical forests provide huge range of vital services on which humanity depends, yet conservation funding shortfalls are set to reach over $200bn a year by the end of the decade
Annual global investment in forests needs to more than triple in the next five years and grow six-fold by 2050, if the severely-threatened natural ecosystems that provide a huge range of vital environmental...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis