UK
Global Briefing: Trump rolls back clean water rules
Wild solutions: Public bodies back CCC call for expansion of forests, peatlands, and wetlands
The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Natural England have voiced strong support for several key recommendations outlined in today’s Committee on Climate Change land use report
National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030
"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary
Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
Octopus Renewables snaps up nine wind farms from RES in €100m deal
Green energy investor to add 130MW to its growing portfolio of renewables in UK, Ireland, and France
Global wind energy capacity growth slows as 51.3GW added in 2018
Global Wind Energy Council data shows growth rate for new wind capacity slowed slightly last year, despite uptick in offshore projects
Reports: EU pushing for green targets in any Brexit 'backstop' deal
EU diplomats said to be seeking level playing field for clean energy targets in any backstop arrangement as part of efforts to avoid hard border on island of Ireland
Net Zero: UK joins global 'carbon neutral' drive
UK, Canada, Denmark and Spain join Carbon Neutrality Coalition, pledging to develop net zero emissions plans
US launches nuclear initiative to cut carbon with Canada, Japan, UK
While the Trump administration generally avoids discussion of climate change, it is participating in a coalition to promote 'clean, reliable' nuclear power
Subsidy-free solar powers UK up renewable investment rankings
UK market climbs three spots to place seventh in latest EY renewables attractiveness index
Renewables push low carbon sources to almost 55 per cent of UK power mix
Latest quarterly data confirms continued strong performance for UK renewables sector, as clean power generation in the US keeps growing
Report: EU renewables beat coal power for the first time
Think tank Sandbag's analysis shows EU on right path to decarbonise power sector, but challenges remain - particularly on efficiency and in Eastern Europe
One Planet Summit: UK to help create global Space Climate Observatory
Global agreement struck last night will see new Observatory established to improve long-term sustainability and accessibility of climate data captured by scientists
Britain breaks ground on new Anglo-French electricity cable
New cable will cut carbon emissions by six million tonnes between 2020 and 2030
Falck Renewables: Firm launches 'flexible' five year plan for clean energy growth
Political upheaval and policy uncertainty means Italian firm's five-year strategy for European and US renewable energy expansion is subject to changes in the weather