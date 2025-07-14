Abundant power, affordable bills: Britain's energy opportunity

The UK needs an energy market that responds to the availability of the wind and sun, rather than being shaped by the fossil fuel market, argues Andy Hackett from the Centre for Net Zero
Hot on the heels of the UK's warmest spring on record, summer 2025 - with the second-warmest June since records began in 1884 - is following suit. Projections from the Met Office predict these kinds of...
