'At best uncertain': Economists challenge government's rationale for UK airport expansion

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

More than 60 academics and economists question plans for new wave of airport expansion, as they raise alarm over likely environmental and health impacts

The government's controversial plans to expand UK airport capacity faced fresh criticism this week, as a group of leading academics and economists penned a letter challenging the government's economic...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Reports: US vegan egg brand Just Egg hatches UK launch

'A critical precedent': BeZero Carbon and Swiss government team up on carbon credit risk assessment

More on Aviation

Heathrow Airport insists controversial £49bn third runway plan aligns with 2050 net zero goal
Climate change

Heathrow Airport insists controversial £49bn third runway plan aligns with 2050 net zero goal

But green groups argue controversial airport expansion plan risks obliterating UK climate goals while doing little to boost economic growth

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 August 2025 • 7 min read
The aviation industry must prepare for the advent of hydrogen
Technology

The aviation industry must prepare for the advent of hydrogen

It is no longer a question of 'if' hydrogen will power future flights, but 'when', writes H2FLY founder Josef Kallo

Josef Kallo, H2FLY
clock 28 July 2025 • 3 min read
'Lift off for Britain's green aviation revolution': Government awards £63m to sustainable aviation fuel pioneers
Technology

'Lift off for Britain's green aviation revolution': Government awards £63m to sustainable aviation fuel pioneers

Seventeen projects to share funding that is set to boost UK green fuel production and support around 1,400 jobs

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 July 2025 • 4 min read