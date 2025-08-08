'At best uncertain': Economists challenge government's rationale for UK airport expansion

More than 60 academics and economists question plans for new wave of airport expansion, as they raise alarm over likely environmental and health impacts
The government's controversial plans to expand UK airport capacity faced fresh criticism this week, as a group of leading academics and economists penned a letter challenging the government's economic...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis