Campaigners step up calls for new UK-EU climate partnership

Proposed UK-EU Energy Climate and Environment Partnership would aim to enhance cooperation on shared goals such as decarbonisation and energy security

The majority of UK voters would support a new partnership between the EU and the UK to improve energy security and better protect the environment. That is according to the latest policy report from...

More from Amber Rolt

'Helping put range anxiety in the rear-view mirror': EV charging network grows 27 per cent in a year

'A critical fork in the road': Is the world heading for a 'renewable food system' - or an era of climate-driven hunger?

More on Policy

'The ticking clock for corporations has only grown louder': What could the ICJ's climate ruling mean for business?
Risk

'The ticking clock for corporations has only grown louder': What could the ICJ's climate ruling mean for business?

The International Court of Justice's landmark opinion that governments are legally accountable for climate action, or the lack thereof, is expected to have immediate and far-reaching implications

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 July 2025 • 10 min read
Government urged to deliver 'bold and fair' climate action plan
Legislation

Government urged to deliver 'bold and fair' climate action plan

With less than 100 days until the deadline for the government to update the UK's national climate action plan, campaigners, trade unions, and businesses have called on Ministers to ramp up decarbonisation efforts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 July 2025 • 4 min read
New CCC chair: Net zero can make UK economy 'more successful'
Policy

New CCC chair: Net zero can make UK economy 'more successful'

Nigel Topping officially takes up role as new permanent chair of the Climate Change Committee, after appointment confirmed by government

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 July 2025 • 3 min read