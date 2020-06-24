trees
National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030
"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary
Water companies promise to plant 11 million trees by 2030
Pledge will help water suppliers towards meeting their goal of operating a carbon neutral industry in 11 years' time
Rory Stewart: I will double UK foreign aid spent on climate change
Tory leadership hopeful wants to put climate change at the centre of DfID's work, and says the UK should massively expand its tree planting programme
Pitch perfect: Arsenal FC and Octopus Energy help plant 2,500 trees
Gunners' players Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, and Aaron Ramsey team up with club's renewable energy partner Octopus Energy to launch new training ground wood
Government eyes HS2 'Green Corridor' as it pledges £2m woodlands boost
Additional High Speed Rail funding will go towards HS2 Woodland Fund to plant new native trees along route between Birmingham and Crewe
Tory MPs and green groups urge government to retain ambitious tree planting goals
Campaign led by Conservative think tank Bright Blue claims government is far off meeting its 2015 target of planting 11 million trees by 2020