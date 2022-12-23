Christmas trees: Fun holiday tradition or selfish ritualised eco-terrorism?

clock • 5 min read
The Jones Family Tree Farm, Shelton, Connecticut. Image via Unsplash/Oliver Dumoulin
Image:

The Jones Family Tree Farm, Shelton, Connecticut. Image via Unsplash/Oliver Dumoulin

Your Christmas tree is a product with an environmental footprint - Know the facts

It was early December, and that meant it was time to get the annual Christmas tree. We always go to a Christmas tree farm about 45 minutes away, where we buy hot chocolate for the kids, select and cut...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'An amazing year': Scotland sees renewables generation soar 55 per cent

23 December 2022 • 1 min read
02

Time waits for no planet

22 December 2022 • 10 min read
03

UK renewables and nuclear expected to save winter billpayers £5.7bn

22 December 2022 • 4 min read
04

Octopus Energy invests in Spanish renewables developer FFNEV

23 December 2022 • 2 min read
05

Renault breaks silos in the automotive industry to achieve circular goals

23 December 2022 • 7 min read

More on Carbon Accounting

International Sustainability Standards Board sets out Scope 3 reporting guidance
Carbon Accounting

International Sustainability Standards Board sets out Scope 3 reporting guidance

New guidance aims to give corporates time to get their supply chain emissions reporting processes in place

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 December 2022 • 3 min read
To save nature, governments must give companies clarity at COP15
Carbon Accounting

To save nature, governments must give companies clarity at COP15

CDP's Helen Finlay talks makes the case for why any deal agreed at COP15 should make nature disclosures mandatory at large companies

Helen Finlay, CDP
clock 16 December 2022 • 5 min read
A List: Number of top corporates reporting on climate performance jumps 34 per cent
Carbon Accounting

A List: Number of top corporates reporting on climate performance jumps 34 per cent

But annual CDP report warns just over one per cent of corporates are reporting on environmental risks in line with best practices

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 December 2022 • 5 min read