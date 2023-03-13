Fruit, nuts, and bananas: Sampling the world's first tree-based menu

Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
First course was an avocado mousse on top of a savoury fruit salad | Treedom
Image:

First course was an avocado mousse on top of a savoury fruit salad | Treedom

Top vegan chef Kirk Howarth speaks to BusinessGreen about the power of food to drive environmental change

Ever wondered what a meal made entirely using ingredients from trees would taste like? Probably not, but it is not entirely unfeasible that could one day come to a restaurant near you. On Wednesday,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Octopus Electric Vehicles inks deal to sell BYD cars through salary sacrifice schemes

'Serious negative consequences': UK government slammed over plan to block Scottish bottle deposit return scheme

Most read
01

Spring Budget: Chancellor to press button on clean energy reset with £20bn carbon capture pledge

10 March 2023 • 5 min read
02

Octopus Electric Vehicles inks deal to sell BYD cars through salary sacrifice schemes

13 March 2023 • 2 min read
03

'More damaging than people realise': Almost three million households shunning food waste bins

10 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

15,000 firms face investor appeal for greater environmental disclosure

13 March 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Once-in-a-generation': Welsh Government approves plans for first floating wind farm

13 March 2023 • 3 min read

More on R&D

Credit: Samuel Regan-Asante
R&D

'Dramatic event' response: UKRI unveils £4m centre for climate resilient cities

UK Research and Innovation announces new Centre of Excellence for Resilient Infrastructure Analysis, as it invites academics to apply for share of research funding pot

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 March 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: Ivy Farm
R&D

'Where solar panels were in the 1990s': Investment in UK cultivated meat sector increases five-fold

New report reveals UK leading market in Europe for cultivated meat investment, prompting calls for government to deliver promised backing

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
R&D

Energy Entrepreneurs: Pioneering green tech companies share £19m in government funding

The government have selected 37 innovative green technology companies to receive funding from this year's Energy Entrepreneur Fund

Charlotte Hall
clock 09 February 2023 • 3 min read