Green shoots: English woodland creation hits record levels

Around four million trees were planted in England last year, according to the latest Forestry Commission figures, an increase of 40 per cent on the previous year that has resulted in 3,128 hectares of new woodland.

Government funding supported the planting of 2,721 hectares - in the region of 3.6 million trees - with the Nature for Climate Fund-backed Community Forests and the Forestry Commission's England Woodland Creation Offer planting 953 hectares and 871 hectares, respectively.

However, the Forestry Commission's latest update also revealed that as of the end of March the area of woodland in England that is certified as sustainably managed was technically "deteriorating" given a drop of more than three percentage points over the past five years to 58 per cent.

Likewise, the number and variety of species that live in woodland logged by the Forestry Commission using Woodland Birds data was also found to be "deteriorating".

The report follows the release of a report from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) warning that "consistently low" tree-planting rates in Wales are currently less than a third of the government's target of 2,000 hectares per year. Various watchdogs have similarly warned that across the UK as a whole the government is off track to meet its tree-planting goals.

The government has committed to planting millions of trees to help meet climate and nature targets, increasing tree cover in England from 14.5 per cent to 16.5 per cent by 2050.

However, the government stressed that levels of tree-planting were rising following the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic. Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison said the government supported the planting of 10.8 million trees since the start of this parliament through initiatives such as the England Trees Action Plan and the England Woodland Creation grant scheme, which supports farmers, local authorities and other landowners to plant trees in urban and rural areas.

"Increasing tree cover is at the heart our pledge to leave the environment in a better condition than when we inherited it, which is why we are investing £650m in transforming England's treescapes," she said.

"Tree planting rates have risen to 3,600 hectares and now are at record levels, but we know there is much more to do and will continue work with partners at pace to increase the nation's tree cover and boost the forestry sector - creating new jobs, supporting innovative new technologies and training the next generation of foresters."

In related news, National Highways this week announced it has inked a £2.7m deal Greenwood Plants nursery near Arundel in West Sussex to secure a pipeline of millions of young trees for planting across its motorway network over the five years from autumn 2024.

Native species grown at peat-free nurseries will include Holly, Scots Pine, Oak, Rowan, and Beech and will be supplied as two-year-old bareroot seedlings - making them easier to transport and plant adjacent to the nation's highways.

Malcolm Dare, National Highways executive director, said: "The positive impacts of trees and green spaces on the environment are significant, which is why I am proud to be awarding today's significant funding to Greenwood Plants.

"We are all aware of the consequences of climate change, proving that we can no longer afford to be indifferent or complacent about this issue. That's why we're doing all we can to tackle the ecological problems we face by investing in vital projects like these to improve our road network."

The updates follow joint calls from the Arboricultural Association, Woodland Trust, and local authority tree officer associations for the UK public to water street trees using recycled rainwater or grey water - such as washing up water - ahead of potential drought counditions this summer.

Catherine Nuttgens, head of the Woodland Trust's urban tree programme, described trees as crucial to our wellbeing as a means of cooling towns and cities and improving air quality.

"We need to not only plant more but look after those we already have," she said. "While in rural settings newly planted saplings and woods can take care of themselves and adapt, the challenging conditions presented by living in the built environment means trees in our streets and urban areas need a bit more TLC."

