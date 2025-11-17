How can businesses boost the UK's tree planting rates?

EXPLAINER: Fears are growing the UK will struggle to meet its tree planting and nature targets - what can businesses to do help restore UK woodland?
Unsurprisingly given its Amazonian backdrop, trees have been a major focus at the COP30 Climate Summit in Belém. A WWF analysis launched at the Summit has revealed a staggering £9.4bn is needed to keep...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis