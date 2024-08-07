Utility Warehouse to fund three-year drive to restore Dartmoor's temperate rainforest

Utility Warehouse has teamed up with Devon-based charity Moor Trees to help restore and regenerate native woodland and temperate rainforest across Dartmoor by planting 90,000 trees over the next three winters.

Backed by £270,000 of funding from the utility firm, the partnership will plant thousands of trees from local provenance stock currently being grown in the Moor Trees' two community nurseries in a bid to increase native broadleaf woodland cover and expand and restore Dartmoor's areas of rare temperate rainforest, which plays an important role in reducing flood risk and providing habitats where wildlife can thrive.

Dartmoor is one of the few places in the UK boasting fragments of temperate rainforest, which were once estimated to have covered 20 per cent of the country's land mass, along with potential sites for future rainforests.

Made possible when high levels of rainfall combine with mild temperatures, clean air and humidity to create lush conditions, Atlantic temperate rainforest is only found on the rainy west coast of the UK and Ireland. Its defining feature is an abundance of lichens, mosses, ferns, and liverworts.

"We're extremely proud of the incredible projects and natural spaces that our commitment to tree planting is helping to create," said Julia Denham, head of sustainability at Utility Warehouse. "We're pleased we can support Moor Trees' efforts to revive the temperate rainforest habitats of Dartmoor.

"Through our commitment to support the planting of 90,000 trees, we hope to help restore the biodiversity in the UK and play our part in tackling climate change while ensuring local communities have access to the benefits of nature for many years to come."

The deal represents Moor Trees' biggest corporate partnership to date and will see the charity - which has planted over 165,000 trees since the year 2000 - work with local landowners to plant more trees on their land to expand or connect existing woodland, make space for natural regeneration and hopefully create woodlands that could become temperate rainforests in the future.

"Moor Trees was set up to restore native woodland and breathe life back into Dartmoor," said Helen Aldis, chief executive at the charity. "This partnership provides much needed support to help us increase and grow our woodland creation activities across the next three years, with the aim of doubling the number of trees planted this winter compared to last.

"We are really excited about working with Utility Warehouse to support their commitment to increasing the number of trees planted in the UK and the role this plays in mitigating climate change and creating habitats rich in biodiversity."

The announcement comes just over a year after the Wildlife Trusts and Aviva announced a 50-year agreement to reinstate 5,200 acres - equivalent to roughly 2,600 football pitches - of Britain's temperate rainforest with £38m backing from the financial services giant.

In related news, SP Energy Networks has launched a new partnership with The Tree Council to plant more than 8,000 trees each year in areas of central and southern Scotland served by the electricity network operator, with a specific focus on parks, schools, and community spaces.

SP Energy Networks has ringfenced £500,000 to provide grant-funding for local projects including hedgerow planting, community orchards, and other urban planting schemes. The scheme will also help reduce and offset the firm's carbon footprint.

News of the partnerships comes as the government embarks on a "rapid review" of legally binding targets spanning air pollution, tree planting, biodiversity, waste reduction, and other environmental metrics in order to inform a new statutory plan to protect and restore nature.

Under the Environment Act, the government is required to detail progress towards improving the state of environment in line with statutory targets including increasing tree and woodland cover to 16.5 per cent of total land area in England by 2050, halving waste per person by 2042, and halting the decline in species populations by 2030, before delivering a 10 per cent increase above current levels by 2042.

But the previous government had been accused of failing to put the UK on track to meet many of the targets, including the goals governing tree-planting. As such, Labour is facing calls from environmental campaigners to quickly come forward with new policies and funding to help boost tree-planting rates and accelerate nature recovery efforts.

