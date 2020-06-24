Tidal Power
Tidal Lagoon Power launches fund-raising bid to tackle project's planning 'cliff edge'
Company says 11th hour fund-raising round could allow it to secure planning permission 'in perpetuity', as immediate prospects for the controversial project rest on election result
Report: UK wind and marine energy exports worth £525m a year
UK is the 'go-to destination' around the world for expertise on designing, building, and further developing wind, wave, and tidal energy projects, RenewableUK claims
Nova Innovation: Crowdfund push aims to fast-track tidal energy project
Tidal energy company is seeking to raise £500,000 to drive technology development and growth across Europe and North America
A TIGER in the waves: 'Game-changing' tidal stream project approved in English Channel
€46.8m scheme set to install 8MW of new tidal capacity in the Channel between England and France
SIMEC strikes 'landmark' deal to supply tidal power to Channel Island
Power from experimental tidal array in the Raz Blanchard will supply renewable electricity to the island of Alderney
Mystery complaint threatens delay to crucial wave of offshore wind contracts
EXCLUSIVE: Industry sources fear a Judicial Review application against the government's latest clean energy auction could delay the high profile bid process
SIMEC Atlantis eyes £7m funding push for tidal and waste-to-energy projects
Renewable energy developer unveils plans to launch latest five-year bond offer through peer-to-peer lending platform Abundance
Goodbye Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon…Hello 'Dragon Energy Island'
New plans for a tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay are 'credible and financially viable', according to report for Swansea Council
Tidal wave of MPs call for step-change in state support for marine renewables
91 MPs have signed a letter urging Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry to introduce new policies to support wave and tidal stream technologies
Swansea tidal lagoon plan revived - without government funding
Firm hopes to build scheme within six years after ministers rejected it for being too costly
Abundance closes record £7m investment for Orbital Marine Power project
Orbital Marine Power set to develop UK's first floating tidal stream turbine to go into commercial production
Global briefing...Heatwave melts Swedish mountain
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
UK environment policies in tatters, warn green groups
'Disastrous decisions' such as Heathrow expansion and rejection of Swansea tidal lagoon spark concern over government direction
'This is not the end of the journey': What next for UK tidal energy?
Having turned down state funding for Swansea Bay project, can the UK still become a world leader in tidal energy technology?
Swansea Bay: Government confirms it will not back tidal lagoon scheme
BREAKING: Business Secretary Greg Clark confirms government will not back plans for a tidal lagoon at Swansea Bay, sparking fears trail-blazing project could be shelved
Driving down the cost of marine energy
RenewableUK's Luke Clark argues that the marine energy sector is on the cusp of a major cost reduction drive
What's the hold up? MPs to probe government's Swansea Bay decision process
BEIS select committee announces investigation of obstacles and delays behind a long-awaited final decision on the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project
Report: Tidal stream energy could deliver £1.4bn boost to UK by 2030
ORE Catapult research finds development of wave and tidal stream energy in UK could boost jobs while cutting costs and emissions
Marine Energy Wales and Marine Hub Cornwall ink partnership agreement
Agencies sign Memorandum of Understanding as they seek to accelerate development of regions' nascent marine energy industry
Report: Labour backs Mersey tidal barrage proposals
FT reports that Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has given his backing to ambitious plans to deliver £1.5bn tidal barrage project in the Mersey River
'Breakthrough': Wales First Minister offers 'substantial investment' to help kick-start Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon
Could an offer to provide a substantial equity and/or loan investment help slash the headline price support the Swansea Tidal Lagoon would require?
2017: The year clean tech records tumbled
Your 10-point guide to the many clean tech firsts from the past 12 months
Proving that marine energy can pass the government's new technology tests
Luke Clark exclusively reveals RenewableUK's plans to work with the ORE Catapult, to prove marine energy can meet government's key benchmarks
Is tidal power going down to the Wyre? Atlantis and Duchy of Lancaster ink agreement on Wyre estuary tidal barrage
Heads of terms agreement signed that gives Atlantis Resources an option to lease river bed for 160MW project