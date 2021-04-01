MPs urge government to unlock potential of UK tidal power

The EAC has emphasised the potential of tidal power to both provide clean energy for the grid and provide broader economic benefits, in a letter sent to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

The government should step up support for the UK's nascent tidal energy industry, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has urged in a letter sent this week to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, which predicts a fresh wave of policies and investment would "likely to lead to a rapid fall in generating costs similar to, if not steeper than, the fall experienced in offshore wind".

The letter emphasises the potential of tidal power to contribute to the UK's renewable energy mix, noting that current tidal stream projects in development have the capacity to deliver 1GW of clean electricity to the grid. It also highlights the broader benefits support for tidal power could bring to the UK economy: boosting technology clusters in coastal locations with optimal tide flow, increasing inward investment, and driving the development of specialist supply chains, which are principally UK-based.

In addition, the Committee points to the industry's significant export potential, as UK knowledge and expertise can help other nations with tidal power projects.

"Tidal power can offer numerous benefits and potential for the UK, which boasts over 7,500 miles of coastline and unrivalled resources to generate reliable power supplies without the vagaries of sunlight or wind," said Environmental Audit Committee Chairman Philip Dunne. "Tidal range projects are relatively cheap to maintain once the initial costs are paid off, offering - in the longer term - a potentially affordable contribution to make to the UK's renewable energy mix. It is clear that there is a strong current of interest in tidal power, with clusters set to thrive around the UK, if it is given government backing.

"It is imperative that the government fully considers the benefits of this reliable renewable energy and have constructive discussions with the sector."

The letter, which draws on evidence gathered by the EAC during the latest stage of its technological innovations and climate change inquiry, urges the government to offer support across both the tidal stream and tidal range sector. In particular, it advises the government to discuss an administrative strike price for Contracts for Difference round four, which would allow tidal stream projects in development to proceed and seek grid connection offers.

The government has previously estimated that wave and tidal stream energy have the potential to supply around 20 per cent of the UK's current electricity needs, with tidal range potentially providing a further 12 per cent, primarily in the Severn Estuary.

However, the sector's development has been hamstrung in recent years by a lack of dedicated revenue support policies, with early stage projects struggling to compete on cost with more mature offshore wind projects. This is particularly true in the case of tidal range projects such as lagoons and barrages, which - as the EAC letter notes - are currently stuck at the concept stage, without sufficient funding to undertake studies required to secure further backing to assess long-term viability.