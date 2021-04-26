Orbital Marine Power launches 'world's most powerful tidal turbine'

New 2MW tidal turbine successfully launched from the Port of Dundee in major milestone for UK marine energy sector

Orbital Marine Power Ltd has hailed a "huge milestone" for the pioneering renewables company, after the firm announced it has successfully launched the world's most powerful tidal turbine.

The 2MW tidal turbine, the Orbital O2, was launched from the Port of Dundee last Thursday with the 680-tonne tidal turbine transferred from the Forth Ports quayside facility in Dundee into the River Tay using a submersible barge.

The company said the launch marks the completion of the turbine build phase of the project and the O2 will now be towed to the Orkney Islands where it will undergo commissioning before being connected to the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

"This is a huge milestone for Orbital; the O2 is a remarkable example of British clean tech innovation and the build we have completed here is an inspiring display of what a UK supply chain can achieve if given the opportunity - even under the extraordinary pressures of a pandemic," said Orbital's CEO, Andrew Scott.

The company said the O2 has the ability to generate enough clean, predictable electricity to meet the demand of around 2,000 UK homes and offset approximately 2,200 tonnes of CO2 production per year.

Orbital also highlighted the economic gains that have been generated by the project, noting how around 80 per cent of the supply content for the project came from the UK, including Scottish steel work and manufacturing, anchors from Wales, and blades from the south of England.

"The launch of the O2 marks the first vessel launch from Dundee since ship building ended over forty years ago," the company said.

Ben Miller, senior policy manager at Scottish Renewables said the launch of the O2 turbine "deserves global attention... as coastal nations seek out the marine technologies that can deliver our net-zero future".

"Orbital should be very proud of this contribution to engineering and the UK supply chain, and we look forward to its operation in Orkney, a fitting home for one of Scotland's beacons of energy innovation," he added.

Advocates of tidal power maintain that it can provide reliable and predictable clean power at scale that can complement variable output from wind and solar projects.

However, the sector has been hamstrung by technical challenges and high costs at a time when offshore wind costs in particular have plummeted. As such, the still fledgling marine energy sector has repeatedly called on the government to provide a clear policy framework that will allow a series of commercial scale projects to be deployed, predicting that effective policy support would enable the kind of cost reductions seen across the offshore wind sector.