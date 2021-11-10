New partnership aims to turbocharge UK tidal energy industry

Two of the UK's leading tidal energy developers have partnered to deliver turbines at the MeyGen site off the coast of Scotland in a bid to boost the country's tidal industry.

Tidal energy developer Nova Innovation yesterday announced a new partnership with sustainable energy project operator Atlantis Energy to deploy subsea turbines at the tidal stream site.

MeyGen, which is operated and developed by Atlantis, has a potential capacity of nearly 400MW and the consents to deploy a further 80MW of tidal power turbines. The partners confirmed they will work with stakeholders to deploy Scottish-made turbines at the site to unlock its full capacity.

However, Nova and Atlantis also stressed to Ian Blackford, the SNP leader in Westminster, and MPs Steven Flynn, Alan Brown, and Deidre Block during a visit to Nova's Headquarters in Leith, Scotland, on Tuesday that the industry needs government support to find a route to market.

"Tidal stream energy has the potential to be a major Scottish success story, and a key part of Scotland's renewable energy revolution," said Blackford. "The collaboration between these two world-leading tidal companies will allow them to build on their successes and deliver more turbines into the water.

"The UK government must now match this ambition and deliver the dedicated ring-fenced funding required to secure the future of this vital green industry."

Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation, said: "We were delighted to welcome Ian and his Westminster team to discuss the huge opportunity that the tidal industry presents to Scotland and the UK. At Nova, we are doing all we can do deliver this, and our collaboration with Atlantis to develop the MeyGen site is a key milestone for us and the industry. In working together to develop the MeyGen site, we are cementing Scotland's place as the world leader for tidal energy."

MeyGen has installed four turbines as part of the first phase of development. A subsea hub called Project Stroma is currently under construction, while the two companies are also developing sites in the UK, Canada, Japan, and France.