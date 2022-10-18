Is tidal stream energy poised to surf a cost reduction wave?

Tidal stream energy technologies could yet play a major role in the decarbonisation of global energy systems, as nascent industry quickly matures and costs plummet over the next 15 years.

That is the upbeat conclusion of a new report from the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult this week, which predicts that the cost of power from tidal stream energy projects could fall 70 per cent from of £260/MWh currently to £78/MWh by 2035.

The report, titled Cost Reduction Pathway of Tidal Stream Energy in the UK and France, assessed the current state of the market and the various plausible cost reduction pathways the industry is currently pursuing.

It found that the scaling up the size and power of tidal devices, and development of larger TSE farms, combined with a shift to piled foundations and anchors for fixed bottom and floating devices respectively could deliver substantial cost savings. Longer term, the report estimates that a levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for the sector of £60/MWh by 2042 and £50/MWh by 2047 could be reached.

"This report presents a cost reduction trajectory for the tidal stream energy industry and an effective way to track progress over the next 15 years," said Simon Cheeseman, sector lead for wave and tidal energy at ORE Catapult. "It allows technology providers, policymakers, and investors to see how the industry has evolved, and how tidal stream can make a significant contribution to energy security in the future. The sector has never been stronger and the roll out of tidal stream energy is a huge opportunity we must capitalise on."

Advocates of tidal stream technologies have long argued that they have the potential to deliver high levels of reliable and predictable clean power that could make a major contribution to decarbonised grids globally while having a relatively modest impact on marine habitats.

The sector has to date struggle to emulate the success of the wind and solar industries, as a combination of technical challenges and high costs have stymied progress. But recent years have seen a string of successful pilot projects and developers are increasingly confident that they have the potential to rapidly drive down costs as economies of scale are realised.

This week's report also highlighted recent studies from the University of Edinburgh and University of Manchester, which showcase the potential economic benefits from tidal stream projects.

For example, tidal stream energy projects generate over 80 per cent of the materials they need from local supply chains, creating up to 45 jobs per MW deployed. As such, the industry could contribute up to £17bn to the UK economy by 2050, while the sector is also well placed to seize on substantial export opportunities.

The report suggests 877MW of TSE could be deployed in the UK by 2035, providing the bulk of the Marine Energy Council's proposed goal for 1GW of marine energy deployment in support of the government's plan to operate a net zero emission power system by the mid-2030s.

The report also highlights that tidal stream energy could dramatically improve domestic energy security and reduce costs in the future energy system due to its predictable nature. An increasing emphasis on domestic energy security presents an opportunity for tidal stream energy to build capacity as a reliable and forecastable complementary renewable energy source, the report said.

"The UK remains the most attractive global market for tidal stream energy, with over 10GW potential," said Caroline Lourie, technical manager at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC). "In 2021, £20m a year was ring-fenced for the sector through the UK government's Contracts for Difference scheme; an important endorsement of the industry. However, to drive down costs so that tidal energy is competitive with other renewables, a huge ramp up of installed capacity will be needed over the next decade. For this to happen, we need long-term policy support and continued ring-fenced funding."

As such, the report calls on policymakers in the UK and France to step up efforts to support the industry's cost reduction trajectory by committing to industry deployment targets, maintaining ring-fenced financial support, and streamlining consenting process to strengthen the project pipeline.