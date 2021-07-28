'Major milestone': Orkney tidal turbine dubbed 'world's most powerful' connects to grid

An innovative 2MW tidal power turbine has started generating electricity off the east coast of Orkney as part of a pioneering renewable energy project to produce green hydrogen and supply predictable power to the UK grid, Orbital Marine Power announced today.

The O2 is the most powerful tidal turbine in the world, providing enough power to meet the equivalent electricity demand of 2,000 homes and is expected to save around 2,200 tonnes of CO2 a year, according to the Scottish engineering company.

Anchored in the Fall of Warness off the coast of Orkney at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), the O2 consists of a 74-metre-long turbine that extracts energy from fast-flowing water and is connected by a subsea cable to an onshore electricity network.

The turbine's 10-metre blades give the O2 more than 600m2 of swept area to capture flowing tidal energy, in order to produce predictable renewable power to the UK grid, the firm explained.

Orbital Marine Power CEO Andrew Scott hailed the company's first commercial turbine as a "major milestone".

"Our vision is that this project is the trigger to the harnessing of tidal stream resources around the world to play a role in tackling climate change whilst creating a new, low-carbon industrial sector," he said.

The O2 turbine, which uses technology developed and manufactured by Orbital Marine Power, is set to operate in Orkney for the next 15 years, in addition to supplying power to an onshore electrolyser to generate green hydrogen "to demonstrate decarbonisation of wider energy requirements", the firm said.

The project has been supported by £3.4m from the Scottish Government's Saltire Tidal Energy Challenge Fund, in addition to further funding raised through investment platform Abundance Investment and the EU's Horizon 2020 and European Regional Development Funds

Fabrice Leveque, head of policy at WWF Scotland said it was "great to see tidal technology being used to help decarbonise Scotland's energy sector".

"We are well placed to continue to lead in developing this technology, which will help to cut climate emissions and create skilled, green jobs," he said. "Our islands have an abundance of renewable resources, including wind, tidal and solar, which when harnessed with care, could bring multiple economic and social benefits to remote and rural communities across Scotland. We need to scale up use of these resources for heating and transport to urgently cut climate emissions, and ahead of COP26 in Glasgow we'd like to see the Scottish Government bring forward new policies and funding to make this happen."