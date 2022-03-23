Crown Estate helps Welsh tidal project limit environmental impact

Efforts to minimise the impact of marine energy projects on habitats took a major step forward this week, after a pioneering Welsh project secured more than a million pounds of funding from The Crown Estate to help enhance its environmental monitoring work.

The Morlais tidal stream demonstration zone, which is being developed by Menter Môn, covers an area of 35 square kilometre in the Irish Sea, and aims to attract developers and investors to develop early-scale tidal energy projects off the coast of Anglesey.

Taken together, the planned projects could deliver up to 240MW of clean energy and lay the foundations for the growth of the tidal energy sector in the UK, its backers hope.

The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed and half the foreshore around England, Wales and Northern Ireland, has announced a £1.2m investment in the project to help safeguard the marine environment through a new environmental monitoring and mitigation package (EMMP). The work will monitor for interactions with sensitive species, as well as test ongoing monitoring technologies and is seen as an essential step in enabling the project to progress.

The EMMP will then be applicable to any tidal stream device deployed at the site and represents "an important step in addressing significant evidence gaps and consenting challenges faced by the currently data poor tidal sector," the Crown Estate said.

Nicola Clay, head of new ventures in The Crown Estate's Marine team, said: "Our own funding commitment at Morlais is one example of how we're working in partnership with the UK and Welsh governments to support their commitment to renewable energy growth and the transition to next zero.

"Through this latest investment, we will help provide a comprehensive package of essential data to support the development of this important project, safeguard marine biodiversity and make valuable insights available to benefit many other marine industries."

An Advisory Group will now be established to oversee the development and delivery of the project, with a membership that includes representatives from the Natural Resources Wales, Welsh Government, JNCC, environmental NGOs, the Isle of Anglesey County Council, and tidal stream developers. Anticipated EMMP delivery partners, meanwhile, include Bangor University, Swansea University, and SMRU Consulting.

The investment follows an award of £31m in European Regional Development Funds via the Welsh Government from the current 2014-2020 EU Structural Funds programme, part of a significant investment of £105m of EU funds to support Marine Energy research and development in Wales.