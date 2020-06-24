taxation
Schools and hospitals should offer plant-based dishes to cut emissions, says climate watchdog
CCC report on behaviour change needed to hit net zero goal also calls for a frequent flier levy and scrapping of air miles schemes
Investing for net zero: The case for long-term public borrowing
The way to deliver a just transition to net zero is through public borrowing, argues Dr Matthew Lockwood of the University of Sussex
Net Zero: Whether it is negative emissions technologies or natural solutions, incentives are needed
Two reports new argue policy measures are needed to establish a market for greenhouse gas removals and drive rewilding across the UK
Could businesses hold the key to overcoming climate apathy?
Leo Barasi warns that increasingly visible climate impacts will not on their own spur greater action - a just transition path and compelling business narrative is also needed
Governments must deliver reformed tax system for green future, industry body demands
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants calls on governments to deliver a 'tax evolution' to focus charges on pollution and natural resource use
'Unprecedented': HM Treasury inundated with responses to consultation on plastic waste tax
HM Treasury says consultation on taxing plastic waste received highest ever response rate from businesses and the public, with strong support for measures to cut demand for takeaway containers