CBI calls for business rates exemption for green building upgrades

Britain's biggest business group urges Treasury to exempt green building upgrades and technologies from business rates to help drive decarbonisation efforts

The government should exempt green technologies and energy efficiency investments from business tax rates in order to accelerate the net zero transition, according to the UK's biggest business group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

A report by the CBI in collaboration with property services firm Avison Young today argues the current business rates system penalises firms for investing in their property through an immediate higher business rates bill, which too often discourages firms carrying out green renovations to their buildings.

But with buildings accounting for around 40 per cent of the UK's total carbon footprint, they argue investments in decarbonising properties should be a major priority for companies, and that the business rates system therefore needs reforming to incentivise green building upgrades.

As such, with the government currently undertaking a fundamental review of the business rates system, the report calls for a delay to any increase in companies' new bill for at least a year after carrying out works to cut emissions from their property.

Moreover, a further exemption should be provided to green upgrade measures that improve a property's energy efficiency, and low carbon technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps should also be excluded from business rates, the report argues.

The business rates review was announced earlier this year by the government, and is set to conclude in spring next year.

Implementing such reforms could unleash a wave of green investment to help decarbonise the UK's built environment, helping support the economic recovery from Covid-19 while furthering the net zero agenda, said CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith.

"The upcoming review is a key chance to create a modern, sustainable new system that keeps pace with a changing economy and new technologies," she said. "Unlocking widespread business investment can power a UK recovery, create thousands of green jobs and boost productivity post-pandemic."

Exempting green building upgrades and technologies from business rates would also have the added benefit of easing the pressure on businesses in the wake of the pandemic, which has drastically reduced investment in the UK by almost three times as much as the last financial crisis in 2008, according to Smith.

Business investment fell by a record 27 per cent during the second quarter of 2020, a much larger hit than experienced by other G7 countries.

"With companies already strapped for cash and investment, pressing go on their net-zero plans seems like an uphill struggle," she said. "The need for business rates reform is recognised across the board. A new system has the potential to power a UK green revolution and spur investment."

It comes amid increasing calls for the Treasury to harness the tax system to accelerate the transition to greener buildings. In September Green Alliance urged the government to end the £2bn subsidy on gas for home heating, which it argues disproportionately benefits richer households and discourages green home upgrades.

Campaigners have also highlighted how the levelling of VAT on building renovations while offering an exemption on new builds incentivise higher carbon developments. Similarly the failure to offer lower VAT rates on energy saving technologies while offering a five per cent VAT rate on the use of energy has been accused of disincentivising the deployment of energy-saving measures.

The Treasury was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press, but it is not expected to conclude its review of the business rates system until spring next year.

In the meantime, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil the government's hotly-anticipated Spending Review on Wednesday, with hopes high that it could spell further support for the green economy following the 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution unveiled by Boris Johnson last week.

Reports over the weekend suggested Sunak is set to announce plans for a new National Development Bank that would be given an remit that would require it to undertake a net zero compatible test on all new projects. He is also expected to publish the government's long-awaited National Infrastructure Strategy and announce new funding for flood defences.