Company car tax rules changes pave way for EV market boost
Reforms to Business in Kind tax rate for electric cars will further enhance the financial case for switching company cars to electric models from today
Company car drivers opting for electric vehicles (EVs) have been relieved from monthly benefit-in-kind (BiK) tax payments for 12 months as of today in a rule change expected to spur a sizeable boost to the bourgeoning market for plug-in cars.
The BiK tax for electric cars has been cut to zero from today. It will then inch up to just one per cent in a year's time, and to two per cent in April 2022. All three rates mark a dramatic cut from the 16 per cent BiK rate enforced in the 2019-2020 tax year.
The tax break means that the driver of a company-issued Renault Zoe R135 GT-Line, for example, will pay no BiK tax from now until next April. The resulting savings are considerable given that depending on the driver's tax bracket they would have faced a BiK tax bill of £1,022.88 to £2,045.76 under the previous regime.
Poppy Welch, head of EV campaign group Go Ultra Low, welcomed the new tax rules, hailing them as "the latest of a host of incentives on offer for people considering the switch to electric."
"We expect that this company car benefit will encourage further EV options to be introduced to fleets, as companies work to pass on the tax savings to their employees," she added. "It will also add further momentum to the UK's EV market, which grew an impressive 21 per cent in 2019."
The rule change will apply to roughly 970,000 company cars estimated to be on British roads, according to statistics shared by the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) in an interview with BusinessGreen last week.
Moreover, the tax change could prove a watershed moment for the development of the UK's second-hand EV market, according to some industry insiders.
"There is a growing demand for used EVs because people realise it's an attractive proposition, but there's not a huge number of them yet because less than two per cent of new cars sold are EVs," said Jason Doran, marketing consultant for the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership, a public-private partnership that advocates for low- and zero-emissions vehicles.
"Companies keep their cars for three years - that's typically the standard term - so by getting EVs into company car fleets, the churn there will be much faster," he said.
The new tax rules will also benefit plug-in hybrids. Under the changes, the higher a hybrid's electric range, the less BiK tax its driver pays. A car with an electric range of 40 to 69 miles will now pay six per cent BiK tax, whereas a car with an electric range of less than 30 miles pays 12 per cent.
