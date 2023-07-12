'Bleeding money': Campaigners warn aviation tax loopholes are costing European governments €4m an hour

European governments lost out on €34.2bn in revenue last year due to various aviation tax loopholes, according to a new analysis by Transport & Environment (T&E).

The clean transport NGO found the lost revenue would not only cover the cost of building a 1,400 km-long high-speed rail line between Hamburg and Rome, but if left unchecked the 'tax gap' will widen by a further 38 per cent by 2025 when air traffic is expected to return to pre-Covid levels.

The analysis found the 'tax gap', which equates to approximately €4m every hour, stems from the aviation industry paying no tax on kerosene, little to no ticket taxes or VAT, and only facing a carbon price on intra-European flights.

While ticket taxes and VAT are imposed on passengers, fuel taxes and carbon pricing, which accounted for €20.5bn in missed revenue last year, are directly attributable to airlines.

T&E calculated the UK and French governments would have banked an extra €5.5bn and €4.7bn, respectively, under a more stringent tax regime.

National carriers Air France and Lufthansa were found to be the two biggest contributors to Europe's aviation tax gap, with exchequers missing out on an estimated €2.4bn and €2.3bn of revenue a year, respectively.

Jo Dardenne, aviation director at T&E, warned Europe is "bleeding money" by under-taxing the aviation sector, arguing that closing the growing tax gap should be a key priority.

"Airlines are edging close to record profits this year, whilst spewing dirty fuels in our skies," she said. "But governments are unwilling to touch their precious national carriers. How can they justify to citizens that drivers pay more taxes than Air France and Lufthansa for their fuel?"

The study acknowledges that higher taxes - such as a fuel tax on kerosene, a 20 per cent VAT rate on tickets, and extending the carbon market for aviation to all departing flights - would have an impact on passenger ticket prices.

But it argues such a move would also servie to reduce carbon emissions, calculating that ending the indsutry's tax exemptions in 2022 would have saved 35Mt of CO2.

"Taxation should not be perceived as a punishment but as a way to fairly charge those who benefit most from aviation's under-regulation," Dardenne added. "Those better off in society have been paying far too little for their flying habits. On top of that, taxation will not limit aviation's capacity to invest.

"On the contrary, taxing aviation will benefit citizens and the sector in the long run, as governments step in to finance the transition to clean energy, including for aviation. It's time to end the era of cheap flying and the growth in emissions."

In other green aviation industry news, Hybrid Air Vehicles this week announced a five-year partnership with The Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) to showcase its Airlander 10 airship in the show's 2027 flying display.

According to Hybrid Air Vehicles, helium-based craft such as the Airlander 10 have the potential to cut carbon emissions by up to 90 per cent compared to current aircraft, while cutting energy use by around a quarter.

