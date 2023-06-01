Report: 6p per mile EV driver charge could replace lost fuel duty revenues

Resolution Foundation proposes 'road duty' tax reform to reflect cars on streets and avert £10bn a year revenue shortfall by the early 2030s

The UK should introduce a 6p per mile charge for electric vehicle (EV) drivers in order to plug a predicted fuel tax shortfall of £10bn a year by the early 2030s, according to a new report.

Research published by the Resolution Foundation and the Centre for Economic Performance at the LSE yesterday warns the transition from fossil-fuel-powered cars to largely tax-exempt EVs is set to increasingly eat into the £32bn in annual revenues the Treasury receives from fuel duty and vehicle excise duty (VED).

While per-mile running costs for EVs are around 60 per cent lower than fossil-fuel driven cars, half of those lower running costs made up of the lack of fuel duty relative to traditional vehicles, it explained.

As such, the report authors claim regulations banning the sale of non-EVs from 2030 and lower running costs generally are likely to be sufficient in driving the transition from petrol and diesel to battery vehicles. Meanwhile, introducing a new 'road duty' for EVs of around 6p per mile would then both offset the expected drop in fuel duty revenues for the Treasury while retaining the incentive to switch to EVs, as battery-powered cars are around 20 per cent cheaper to run.

The report also suggests that the recommended new road duty could be collected using GPS data already built into new EVs, and that it could paid by drivers via monthly direct debits in order to minimise disruption. The system could also be used to implement congestion charging, avoid the use of expensive vehicle recognition CCTV around congestion zones, and slash the estimated one billion hours per year that UK drivers spend sat in traffic and thereby save them £60bn.

Eventually, road duty should become the main form of vehicle tax, but in the meantime non-EV drivers would continue to pay fuel duty, according to the report.

Jonny Marshall, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said that unless the UK modernises road taxation to reflect cars on streets today and in the future, it risks increased pressure on public finances and crowded roads.

"We need a new GPS-based 'road duty' for EVs to offset falling fuel duty revenues, and ensure that the Net Zero transition doesn't leave poorer drivers in older cars bearing the burden of vehicle taxation," he said.

The report also advocates cutting the VAT rate on public charge point electricity from 20 per cent to five per cent in line with home charging.

"VAT rates on those using public chargers should also be reduced to the same level enjoyed by those, generally richer households, lucky enough to charge at home," Marshall added. "Our tax system needs to keep pace with the Electric Vehicle transition, in a way that protects low- and middle-income households."

The Department for Transport was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Concerns about the rapid uptake of EVs leading to a worsening shortfall in tax revenues from fuel duty have long been raised by green figures and policy experts, but so far the government has yet to establish any plans or signals as to a potential solution.

That is despite faster-than-expected EV uptake in the UK, with the latest figures from motoring trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT) revealing that the choice of EVs on the market has quadrupled since 2018 - with 80 'electric picks' now available across every vehicle segment, and battery electric vehicle making up almost one-in-four car models.

Consequently, SMMT found that more than three quarters of a million drivers have already made the switch to an EV, with registrations up more than a quarter - or 25.6 per cent - versus this time last year.

