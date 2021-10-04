Net Zero Restaurant Initiative officially launched at Net Zero Festival

The Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) has launched a new Net Zero Restaurants Initiative to help support the hosiptality industry's efforts decarbonise.

Formally launched at the Net Zero Festival on Friday, the Net Zero Restaurants Initiative establishes a new standard against which restaurants can be certified and aims to help restaurants measure their carbon emissions and set decarbonisation targets through an industry specific data platform.

It has been designed by Net Zero Now, a sector-based climate action platform, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), and drinks company Pernod Ricard, and will be rolled out by the SRA.

"Having come through the pandemic, an existential crisis for the restaurant sector for which there was no plan, operators can now go into battle against climate change armed with a set of accessible, affordable and actionable tools," said Juliane Caillouette-Noble, managing director of the SRA. "The Net Zero Restaurants Initiative is the best chance restaurants have to take tangible action to serve up meaningful change and enable their customers to use the power of their appetites wisely. We can't wait to start guiding restaurants towards net zero."

The new initiative follows in the footsteps of the Net Zero Pubs and Bars Initiative, which was also established by Net Zero Now, CCEP, and Pernod Ricard. Both initiatives establish a protocol for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions aligned with climate science and reviewed by experts that can provide a certification for restaurants, pubs, and bars that either achieved net zero emissions or set a credible target date.

The protocol will be free to access online along with a digital platform which companies can use to measure their emissions and create tailored plans to meet their decarbonisation targets in line with the standards.

A pilot of the initiative carried out by Mexican chain restaurant Wahaca and steakhouse Hawksmoor found that over three quarters of emissions comes from food, compared to 18.5 per cent of emissions coming from restaurant operations. As such replacing just 10 per cent of meat with plant-based options could save 350 tonnes of carbon a year.

The findings also suggest that switching restaurants to 100 per cent renewable energy tariffs could save nearly 600 tonnes of carbon a year, while the average cost per cover to achieve emissions reductions would reach only 7.5p.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Will Beckett, founder of Hawksmoor, said: "Being part of the launch group for the Net Zero Restaurant Initiative means that we're now able to focus on prioritising plans which will have the biggest impact on reducing our carbon footprint - like recently putting the whole company onto a green energy supply, and sending 100 per cent of our food waste to anaerobic digestion where it's turned into biogas. We even give leftover bones to our customers for their dogs."

Simon Heppner, executive director of Net Zero Now, said that the Initiative offers a clear pathway towards achieving net zero emissions and provides a range of tools for businesses of all sizes. "The pilot programme has shown us that there is a strong demand from operators to make a positive change - and we're able to make it simpler and cost-effective for them to do so," he said. "The need to reach net zero is common to all sectors but the challenges of getting there are different. As we expand the Net Zero Now model into other sectors, we will support the whole SME economy to become more sustainable."

Echoing his comments, Julian Hunt, vice-president of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at CCEP GB, said: "We can all set targets individually - as we have for CCEP to reach net zero by 2040 - but to really shift the dial, we need to work together as an industry. The initial pilots have generated some great learnings and insights, helping to shape clear guidelines for restaurants of all sizes to reduce emissions. With the Net Zero Pubs and Bars protocol's already helping some of our customers accelerate their carbon reduction journeys, we're thrilled to be able to support even more of the hospitality sector on the road to zero."